Slugs and Steins: How Conversational AI Virtual Assistants Learn to Work with Humans

Yi Zhang

CSE Professor

Baskin Engineering

Register for the Zoom link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GkC_2jAbTuiw0aYKoJ-FFA

Description: Conversational AI virtual assistants (e.g., Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, chatbots for business etc.) are becoming popular in different channels (social media, text messages, voice, phone, email, in car, physical robots, etc.). They communicate with humans through natural language dialogs to achieve social, informational or task oriented goals. Drawing from her research and industry practice, Yi Zhang will talk about how computers learn to understand human intention and get things done, their current limitations, and how we can better teach those AI systems in the future.

Speaker bio: Yi Zhang is a professor in the computer science and engineering department at the UC Santa Cruz Baskin School of Engineering. Her research interests include personalized search and recommendation, natural language processing, and artificial intelligence. She has received multiple awards, including ACM SIGIR Best Paper Award, National Science Foundation Faculty Career Award, Air Force Young Investigator Award, and awards from Google, Microsoft, IBM, among others. She has served as program chair, area chair and program committee member for various top tier conferences. Yi Zhang is also a co-founder of Rul.ai, a low/no code omni channel conversational AI platform. She has been a consultant or technical advisor for several large companies (Alibaba, HP, Toyota, etc.) and startups. She received her Ph.D. in language technologies from the School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University.