Solar Microgrids and Community Microgrids, delivering an unparalleled trifecta of economic, environmental, and resilience benefits

Description: Solar Microgrids and Community Microgrids facilitated by the Clean Coalition provide schools, municipalities, and communities unparalleled economic, environmental, and resilience benefits. But deploying these microgrids widely requires quantifying their significant value-of-resilience (VOR). The Clean Coalition has developed an innovative methodology, VOR123, which makes it straightforward to quantify this value at any facility type, or even a larger grid area, by tiering loads into three tier levels. Furthermore, our Renewable Energy Subscription (RES) market mechanism allows any facility within a Community Microgrid to procure unparalleled energy resilience, while providing a financing mechanism for Community Microgrids. Using case studies of our work in California, this presentation will highlight our Solar Microgrid methodology, how we have validated VOR123 with real-world projects, and our work with a utility to implement RES as a model that should become a standard for financing Community Microgrids everywhere.

Bio: Craig Lewis, Executive Director of the Clean Coalition, has over 30 years of experience in the renewables, wireless, semiconductor, and banking industries. Previously VP of Government Relations at GreenVolts, he was the first to successfully navigate a solar project through California’s Renewable Portfolio Standard solicitation process. Craig was energy policy lead on Steve Westly’s 2006 California gubernatorial campaign. His resume includes senior government relations, corporate development, and marketing positions at leading wireless, semiconductor, and banking companies such as Qualcomm, Ericsson, and Barclays Bank. Craig received an MBA and MSEE from the University of Southern California and a BSEE from the University of California, Berkeley.