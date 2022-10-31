STAT Seminar: On the validity of forensic pattern comparison disciplines

Alicia Carriquiry

Professor of Statistics

Iowa State University

Description: Evidence from a crime scene including fingerprints and firearm markings on bullets is evaluated by examiners by comparing their image to one or more reference images. Typically, the examination is purely visual and results in a categorical conclusion such as “the print was made by the suspect’s finger”. How valid are these conclusions and the methods that lead to them? For pattern comparison disciplines, black box studies are considered the "gold standard" for assessing this validity. In this type of study, participants are presented with a series of test kits and are asked to reach a conclusion as they would in real case work. Black box studies have been conducted in multiple forensic disciplines in the last few years, and published results suggest that examiners hardly ever make an error. Or not? We argue that none of the forensic black box studies that have been conducted in the past decade permit estimation of error rates, either for the discipline or for individual examiners. Most of the studies violate basic experimental design rules and lack statistical justification. In several cases, estimated error rates are unrealistically low, yet are used in courts to shore up testimony that is often based on nothing other than someone’s opinion. We propose some minimal statistical criteria for black box studies and describe some of the data that need to be available to plan and implement such studies. Depending on the data that are published, we formulate different hierarchical models to jointly estimate the missing data, and the set of plausible average error rates. Collaborators in this work include Profs. Kori Khan and Heike Hofmann from Iowa State and Susan VanderPlas from University of Nebraska Lincoln.

Speaker Bio: Alicia Carriquiry was born and raised in Montevideo, Uruguay. She came to the US for graduate school and in 1989 obtained a joint PhD in statistics and animal genetics at Iowa State University. Since 1990, Carriquiry has been on the faculty in the Department of Statistics at Iowa State. She is currently Distinguished Professor of Liberal Arts and Sciences and President’s Chair in Statistics, and is Director of the Center for Statistics and Applications in Forensic Evidence (CSAFE), a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Center of Excellence. She is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine, a Fellow of the American Statistical Association, the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, the International Society for Bayesian Analysis and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and an elected member of the International Statistical Institute. In 2020 she was elected Associate Member of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and in 2021, Carriquiry was awarded the Zellner Medal (ISBA) and the F.N. David Award (Committee of Presidents of Statistical Societies). She has served the ASA, the IMS, the ISI and ISBA in leadership roles and has held editorial positions in several statistical journals. Her research interests include measurement error modeling, survey sampling and Bayesian methods. In recent years, she has become interested in machine learning algorithms and their application in various disciplines, including forensic science. She has published about 150 peer-reviewed articles and has mentored the work of 21 doctoral students, about 40 MS students, five post-doctoral researchers, and several brilliant undergraduates.