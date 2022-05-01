STEM Diversity Programs Recruitment Social

Description: The STEM Diversity Programs will be holding a virtual recruitment social to recruit for the 2022–23 cohort. We will discuss the programs and the application process and have a student panel to share their experiences. Everyone is welcome to attend. Feel free to forward this opportunity to anyone who might be interested. Contact stemdiv@ucsc.edu if you have any questions.

Click here to learn about the different programs under the STEM Diversity office and to access the application.

Register: https://ucsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUqcuuprTMoE9czp3bmO_RQEFApBu-VKM7i