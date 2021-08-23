Dissertation Defense: Structure-based modeling of peptide/MHC-I complexes

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/94441215054?pwd=dy9jMWtKNjk1dzVJYk43ZzRmT0NJdz09 / Passcode: 694674

Abstract: Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) class I molecules present intracellular peptides for surveillance by cytotoxic T cells. To fully understand the mechanism of T cell recognition and prioritize different therapeutic targets, it is of practical relevance to first characterize the surface features of peptide/MHC (pMHC) complexes which requires high-resolution structural models. In this work, I present RosettaMHC, a high-throughput pMHC homology modeling approach, which utilizes structural templates from the Protein Data Bank (PDB) selected using several strategies. The accuracy of a peptide backbone is primarily dependent on the selection of a closest template. Here, we have explored template selection based on (i) the peptide sequence, and (ii) the MHC groove sequence which allow us to obtain models within 1.5 angstrom and 1 angstrom respectively from their native X-ray structures. In addition, we have added Artificial Neural Network (ANN) model to filter structures that are potentially inaccurate thereby increasing throughput while helping us select models within 1 angstrom from their corresponding natives. We applied RosettaMHC to model structures of (i) anaplastic lymphoma kinase neoepitopes found in neuroblastoma cancer patients in complex with 2,904 HLA alleles to identify putative alleles that may display these peptides, and (ii) SARS-CoV-2 peptide/HLA-A*02:01 complexes that can be utilized as candidates to generate pMHC tetramers to probe T cells and possibly as vaccine targets. Through this work, we want to establish that, for the most frequent alleles, we have sufficient knowledge from the existing databases to predict sub-angstrom accuracy models thereby reducing the efforts required to experimentally determine pMHC structures.