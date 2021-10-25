Tech for Social Good Funding Info Session

An info session for the 2021 CITRIS Tech for Social Good program will be held on Monday, October 18th. The program, cosponsored by the Institute for Social Transformation, provides support for cross-disciplinary student projects and events focussed on exploring technology-based solutions to significant social challenges. Student teams can receive up to $5000 for research projects and up to $1000 for events, and it is open to students across all campus disciplines and divisions.



Information and matchmaking sessions for students will be held:

Monday, October 18th, from 12:15 to 1 p.m. via Zoom - register here: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/96429340329?pwd=RUJvVEVkNXZjeWhhb2xKTTNuNVNZdz09

Monday, October 25th, 2021 from 4:15 - 5:00 pm - register here: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/99625959469?pwd=YlNXdlRQaWFpQmFJb3ZzcXlacUVOZz09

Applications are open to teams of graduate and undergraduate students, but each team must have an equal or larger number of undergraduates - so a team cannot consist of only graduate students. Through the technology track, students can apply for funding of $500 to $5,000 for tech-focused projects that promote social good by supporting healthy, sustainable, prosperous, and equitable livelihoods in the United States and abroad.



The events track provides between $200 and $1,000 for individual students, student organizations, or student groups at UC Santa Cruz to develop events or programming that improve and support technological innovations that support healthy, sustainable, and connected communities.



Apply at Learn more about past teams who have received funding through the program at: https://citris.sites.ucsc.edu/funded-projects-and-events/