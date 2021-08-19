Dissertation Defense: A Fast and Portable High-Order Temporal Solver for Computational Fluid Dynamics

Speaker Name
Youngjun Lee
Speaker Title
Ph.D. Candidate, Applied Mathematics
Speaker Organization
Applied Mathematics Ph.D.
Start Time
End Time
Location
Virtual Event

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/93694301353pwd=R1JQZnBObWNaV2tBRDJsdlo4clYxZz09 / Passcode: 863562

Abstract: The recent advent of high-performance computing hardware enables large-scale, multi-physics simulation that provides accurate physical pictures in various fields of study. In order to utilize the high-performance computing system more efficiently, the high-order numerical approximations have become one of the central themes in computational fluid dynamics (CFD) due to their potential in achieving highly accurate predictions in a limited memory capacity.

The single-stage or single-step high-order temporal discretizations have shown great promise in delivering high-order temporal accuracy in fast performance. Fundamentally, the single-stage time integrators are based on a Taylor series in the time domain. Although its high performance, the single-stage time integrators are less attractive and less flexible compared to the multi-stage methods due to the complexities in calculating the coefficient of time-Taylor expansion, which usually demands the flux Jacobians and Hessians.

This dissertation develops a new single-stage high-order temporal integrator under finite difference discretization. The proposed high-order temporal method is based on the Lax-Wendroff type time discretization, with an algorithmic extension that provides the system independence property. The new approach, called system-free (SF) method, furnishes ease of implementation as well as portability and flexibility of the single-stage time integration method while maintaining the accuracy and stability of the numerical solution.

Advisor
Dongwook Lee
Graduate Program
Applied Mathematics Ph.D.