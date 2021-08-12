Advancement: Accident Scenario Generation for Testing Autonomous Vehicle by Modeling Human Driving Behavior in a Cognitive Framework

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/93247026932?pwd=V3FHanNuRE9Xbi9NbFN1WE9aZUpFdz0 / Passcode

Description: Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) will share the roads with humans, where they will regularly interact with different participating agents such as human-driven vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians, etc. Scenario-based testing is a simulation-based AV testing process where many possible scenarios can be tested inside a simulator to verify an AV interacts appropriately in corresponding scenarios. According to the current approaches, the participating vehicles in those scenarios are modeled using static, predetermined, time-stamped trajectory information, which fails to obtain the behavioral variability of human drivers.

We develop a human driver behavior model (CogMod) based on a cognitive framework QN-ACTR that combines two complementary cognitive architectures QN-MHP and ACT-R, to represent human cognition while driving. We model perception to provide the CogMod driver selective update of the surrounding. The model can simulate human drivers' perceptive and cognitive limitations and thereby capture human driving variability. We concentrate on intersection scenarios, which account for most accidents caused by human drivers and AVs. We provide a novel intersection crossing model for human drivers to negotiate multi-legged intersections. We evaluate our model's capability of negotiating intersections with naturalistic driving data from the SHRP 2 dataset. Using our driver model, we provide a scenario generation method for creating critical scenarios caused by human limitations at intersections.