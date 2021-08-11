Towards a Theory of Information for Dynamical Systems

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/99831240196?pwd=cVFBVW0yYXhTZ21zZVA0K05ROStsUT09 / Passcode: 630577

Description: We are moving towards a massively and diversely connected world populated by a seamless network of intelligent, dynamic distributed systems engaged in a shared interaction with the physical world and each other through unreliable sensors, actuators and noisy communication channels. These systems are extremely delay sensitive, so that coding over long blocks of observed data might not be feasible. Furthermore, information exchanges are geared towards maximizing payoff, rather than towards simply recovering the information sent, as in classical information theory. Finally, causality and feedback are of paramount importance.

In this talk, I will show how a combination of information-theoretic and control-theoretic tools can provide important insights into various operational scenarios of remote tracking and control. Using the framework of stochastic linear systems, we will compute the fundamental tradeoffs between rate and performance, propose practical coding schemes and point out sensible design practices.

Bio: Victoria Kostina received the bachelor's degree from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) in 2004, the master's degree from University of Ottawa in 2006, and the Ph.D. degree from Princeton University in 2013. During her studies at MIPT, she was affiliated with the Institute for Information Transmission Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Victoria is currently a Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computing and Mathematical Sciences at California Institute of Technology. Her research interests include information theory, coding, control, learning, and communications.

Victoria received the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada postgraduate scholarship during 2009 - 2012, Princeton Electrical Engineering Best Dissertation Award in 2013, Simons-Berkeley research fellowship in 2015 and the NSF CAREER award in 2017.