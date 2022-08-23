Defense: Tools for large and detailed experiments in genomics and tissue culture

Yohei Rosen

Biomolecular Engineering & Bioinformatics PhD Candidate

Description: Computational genomics and mammalian tissue culture are two fields which may benefit from more realistic models and the ability to analyze more experimental units.



Two active areas of genomic research are graph structures to represent complex differences between genomes and algorithms which allow us to include larger subsets of the population in our analyses. I will discuss mathematics to decompose representations of the genome into fundamental topological units analogous to genetic sites. I will also describe new approaches which make certain haplotype analysis algorithms tractable on very large data sets.



In terms of engineering for biology, I will discuss technologies which support a concept of high fidelity and data-rich biology. I will discuss proof of concept technologies for highly parallel automated microscopy, incubator-free cell culture and new "maker" technologies for rapid prototyping of automated biology devices.