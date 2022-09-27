Advancement: The translation of long noncoding RNAs in inflammation

Eric Malekos

Biomolecular Engineering & Bioinformatics PhD Student

Join us in-person: Engineering 2, Rm 180

Description: Next generation sequencing technologies have greatly expanded the size of the known transcriptome. Many newly discovered transcripts are classified as long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) which are assumed to affect phenotype through sequence and structure and not via translated protein products, despite the vast majority of them harboring short open reading frames (sORFs). Recent advances have demonstrated that the noncoding designation is incorrect in many cases and that sORF-encoded peptides (SEPs) translated from these transcripts are important contributors to diverse biological processes including inflammation. An appropriate inflammatory response is critical for host defense against pathogens, but chronic inflammation is associated with many diseases. Macrophages play a significant role in both initiating and resolving inflammation and understanding their part in this process is scientifically and practically important. I present a strategy for screening sORFs with coding potential in mouse macrophages in a well-studied inflammation pathway. Additionally, I propose an approach for mechanistically characterizing select lncRNA sORFs which exhibit strong evidence of translation in mouse and human macrophages.