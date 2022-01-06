Santa Cruz Launchpad 2022: Annual UCSC CIED pitch competition + Santa Cruz Works job fair

Description: The annual Santa Cruz Launchpad Pitch Competition and Job Fair will be back in person this year as a collaboration between UCSC's CIED, Innovation & Business Engagement Hub, and Career Success (Career Center) with Santa Cruz Works and Cabrillo College.

Schedule

1-4pm: Round 1 of business plan pitches (open to the public)

5-6pm: Job Fair + Networking

6pm: Chancellor's Welcome, Pitch Competition finalist presentations

6:30-8pm: Job Fair + Networking

Free parking after 5pm. Vaccinations required. Food and beverage will be provided. For those with mobility issues, please reach out in advance for accommodations.

Register online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-cruz-launchpad-2022-tickets-325178616997