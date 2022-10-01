Vector Computations in the Fly Brain

Professor Larry Abbott

Professor of Theoretical Neuroscience

Columbia University

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/9826594 7797?pwd=TFdJc1l6ZVZmQ0lBVkl5T 1c4eDFtZz09

Meeting ID: 982 6594 7797

Passcode: 594991

Description: Many tasks, especially those associated with movement and navigation, require the manipulation of vectors. I will describe collaborative work with Gaby Maimon and Cheng Lyu explaining how the Drosophila brain performs vector computations. Specifically, flies compute and represent the direction they are traveling in reference to external cues, such as the sun, correcting for drift. The vectors needed for this computation are represented, rotated and added as phasors - sinusoidal patterns of activity with amplitudes and phases that match the lengths and angles of the corresponding vectors. Thus, flies perform the types of vector calculations often assigned in introductory physics classes, but they do this in ways that are not typically taught in such courses.



Bio: Larry Abbott is the William Bloor Professor of Theoretical Neuroscience at Columbia University. He received his PhD in physics from Brandeis University in 1977, and worked in theoretical particle physics at the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center, CERN, the European center for particle physics, and Brandeis, where he became a professor of physics in 1988. Abbott began his transition to neuroscience research in 1989, joined the Biology Department at Brandeis in 1993 and was the director of the Volen Center at Brandeis from 1997-2002. In 2005, he joined the faculty of Columbia University where he is currently a member of the Departments of Neuroscience and of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics and co-director of the Center for Theoretical Neuroscience. Abbott is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the National Academy of Sciences, a recipient of an NIH Directors Pioneer Award, the Swartz Prize for Theoretical and Computational Neuroscience and the Mathematical Neuroscience Prize.



His research involves the computational modeling and mathematical analysis of neurons and neural networks. Analytic techniques and computer simulation are used to study how single neurons respond to their many synaptic inputs, how neurons interact to produce functioning neural circuits, and how populations of neurons represent, store, and process information. Areas of particular interest include the roles of synaptic plasticity over multiple time scales in sensory processing and memory, the dynamics of internally generated activity and signal propagation in neural networks, and studies of neural circuits in electric fish and flies.