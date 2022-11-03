Magdalena Balazinska

Professor and Director of the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering

University of Washington

Description: The proliferation of inexpensive high-quality cameras coupled with recent advances in machine learning and computer vision have enabled new applications on video data. This in turn has renewed interest in video data management systems (VDMSs).

In this talk, we explore how to build a modern data management system for video data. We focus, in particular, on the storage manager and present several techniques to store video data in a way that accelerates queries over that data. We then move up the stack and discuss different types of data models that can be exposed to applications. Finally, we discuss the additional challenges of the end-to-end video analytics pipeline and how a VDMS can support applications throughout that pipeline.

Magda's Research Projects, including The VisualWorld Video Data Management Project

Speaker Bio: Magdalena Balazinska is Professor and Director of the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering at the University of Washington. Magdalena's research interests are in the field of database management systems. Her current research focuses on data management for data science, big data systems, cloud computing, and image and video analytics. Prior to her leadership of the Allen School, Magdalena was the Director of the eScience Institute, the Associate Vice Provost for Data Science, and the Director of the Advanced Data Science PhD Option. She also served as Co-Editor-in-Chief for Volume 13 of the Proceedings of the Very Large Data Bases Endowment (PVLDB) journal and as PC co-chair for the corresponding VLDB'20 conference.

Magdalena is an ACM Fellow. She holds a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (2006). Shortly after her arrival at the University of Washington, she was named a Microsoft Research New Faculty Fellow (2007). \Magdalena received the inaugural VLDB Women in Database Research Award (2016) for her work on scalable distributed data systems. She also received an ACM SIGMOD Test-of-Time Award (2017) for her work on fault-tolerant distributed stream processing and a 10-year most influential paper award (2010) from her earlier work on reengineering software clones.