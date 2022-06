Virtual CSSPP Project Presentation Showcase

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/96711039371?pwd=UW0zV0hzZHV5QndlMG9YSDBvZnAvQT09#success

Description: The 2021–22 Corporate Sponsored Senior Projects Program (CSSPP) teams and non-sponsored teams are presenting their projects over Zoom on June 9, 8–11 a.m. Please join us to learn more about this year's projects.

This year's corporate sponsors included Cloud Brigade, Datbricks, Dell, Digital Dynamics, Forever Oceans, Keysight, Universal Audio, UC Santa Cruz Alumni Association, and UC Santa Cruz Business and Administrative Services.