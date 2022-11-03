Workshop on Designing Smart Sensors in Nanoscale CMOS Technologies

Umanath Kamath
Staff Design Engineer
SLAC National Accelerator Lab
Location
Engineering 2 - Room 599
Organizer
Professor Shiva Abbaszadeh & Sponsored by IEEE HKN and IC HEP Traineeship
Workshop Review:
VLSI Circuit Design
- Challenges and opportunities in deep nanoscale CMOS
- Device-circuit co-design
- Example of precision voltage reference in FinFET
Sensors and their interfaces
- Variety of sensors and applications
- Circuit techniques addressing challenges for interface
- A/D conversion (sigma-delta converters)
- Examples of smart temperature sensor, biomedical chip and X-ray imager
System modelling methodology
- Noise estimation for sensor interface
- Example of noise modelling for a capacitive touch sensing
Hands on activity (for students)
- Noise simulation (basic estimation/budgeting)
- Modelling of first/second order sigma-delta
Speaker Bio: Umanath Kamath obtained his M.Sc and Ph.D degree in Electrical Engineering from Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands and University College Dublin, Ireland respectively. He is currently at SLAC National Lab, Menlo Park designing analog/mixed signal circuits. He previously worked in industry at Xilinx, Cypress Semiconductors and IMEC. His interests is in area of precision analog and sensor interface circuits.