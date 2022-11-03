Workshop on Designing Smart Sensors in Nanoscale CMOS Technologies

Umanath Kamath

Staff Design Engineer

SLAC National Accelerator Lab

Workshop Review:

VLSI Circuit Design

Challenges and opportunities in deep nanoscale CMOS

Device-circuit co-design

Example of precision voltage reference in FinFET

Sensors and their interfaces

Variety of sensors and applications

Circuit techniques addressing challenges for interface

A/D conversion (sigma-delta converters)

Examples of smart temperature sensor, biomedical chip and X-ray imager

System modelling methodology

Noise estimation for sensor interface

Example of noise modelling for a capacitive touch sensing

Hands on activity (for students)

Noise simulation (basic estimation/budgeting)

Modelling of first/second order sigma-delta

Speaker Bio: Umanath Kamath obtained his M.Sc and Ph.D degree in Electrical Engineering from Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands and University College Dublin, Ireland respectively. He is currently at SLAC National Lab, Menlo Park designing analog/mixed signal circuits. He previously worked in industry at Xilinx, Cypress Semiconductors and IMEC. His interests is in area of precision analog and sensor interface circuits.