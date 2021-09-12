M.S. Thesis Defense: Computational methods for deducing biological processes involved in wound healing based on gene analysis

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/92388899268?pwd=bHRhdVFBbHFyRFZKRWg2ZHpjcTc2QT09 / Passcode: 921250

Description: The Gene Ontology (GO) is a set of uniquely identified biological processes defined by a set of genes and organized hierarchically. Overrepresentation analysis is commonly used to determine the statistically significant GO terms assigned to a list of genes. This method has some drawbacks to identifying the most significant biological processes from a list of differentially expressed genes from microarray data. Namely, many GO terms are highly overlapping, and many GO terms are too vague or too specific to provide meaningful interpretation.

In this work, I develop a pipeline to derive a shortlist of GO terms obtained from overrepresentation analysis. This pipeline is applied to overrepresentation analysis of time-series transcriptomic data in wound healing in mice and humans. By analyzing the resulting lists of GO terms at each time point measured, I show that the shortlists significantly reduce GO list size, yet provide concise descriptions of expected wound healing stages. This method provides a tool that allows data from transcriptomic studies to be used in translational research.