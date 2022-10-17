AM Seminar: Synthesizing Data Science and Mathematical Modeling to Describe Biological Systems

Erica Rutter

Assistant Professor

University of California, Merced

Description: Traditional mathematical modeling approaches to biology are interpretable and generalizable, but it may take years to iteratively develop an accurate mathematical model. Machine learning approaches are quick and easy to train, but often suffer in predicting new data, are rarely interpretable, and require large amounts of data. Assistant Professor Erica Rutter will explore a hybrid framework that combines elements from dynamical systems and machine learning that is interpretable and requires little data. In particular, she will present a robust method for learning the underlying dynamical systems from sparse noisy spatiotemporal data, drawing from examples in cell migration, physiology, and cancer.

Speaker bio: Erica Rutter is an assistant professor in the Applied Mathematics Department at UC Merced. She received a B.S. in applied mathematics and east Asian studies from the University of Michigan and a Ph.D. in applied mathematics from Arizona State University. She was a postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Mathematics and the Center for Research in Scientific Computation at North Carolina State University. Her work focuses on using mathematical, computational, and machine learning techniques to better understand complex biological systems such as cancer.