2022 PIT-UN Network Challenge funding open for submissions

The Public Interest Technology - University Network (PIT-UN) has opened the call for proposals for the 2022 Network Challenge funding opportunity. The PIT-UN Network Challenge seeks to encourage new ideas, foster collaborations, and incentivize resource- and information-sharing among network members.

For its fourth year, projects addressing any of the following priority areas are welcome: Educational Offerings; Career Pipeline/Placement; Faculty & Institution Building; and Strengthening the PIT University Network.

The Network Challenge provides grants up to $180,000 for projects focused on developing technology expertise to advance the public interest in a way that generates public benefits and promotes the public good, particularly for those members of our society least well served, historically and today, by existing systems and policies. The RFP is only open to submissions from researchers at member universities. As a member since 2019-20, all UCSC principal investigators are eligible to participate.

A limited campus submission process will select up to three new campus proposals for submission to the network-wide competition. Campus submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. PDT on May 10, 2022, and require a shortened version of the final proposal. To be considered for nomination, materials should be submitted to the internal campus competition via InfoReady at ucsc.infoready4.com. After clicking on the competition, select “Apply” on the right-hand side, complete the application form, and upload a document with the required additional information.

Campus applicants chosen in the limited submission review will then further develop their proposals for the national deadline of 11:59 p.m. PDT on July 24, 2022. Final proposals are limited to a maximum of 6 pages.

An information session for all interested researchers will be held via Zoom on April 19, 2022, from 12 to 12:50 p.m. RSVP for the session: https://ucsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYsd-qhrjsiGtWsV4-5JAKo5Vgceqp_zmed.

Proposals are invited in two funding tranches:

Up to $90,000 for direct and indirect costs

Up to $180,000 for direct and indirect costs

Administered by New America, the PIT-UN is a national network of 43 universities and colleges focused on advancing public interest technology. In the 2021 funding cycle, the PIT-UN Challenge awarded $4.16 million to 37 grantees, with one of UCSC’s research teams receiving funding.

