AM Seminar: Model Reduction and Coarse-Graining of Complex Systems

Hong Duong

Associate Professor

University of Birmingham, UK

Description: Complex systems in nature and in applications (such as molecular systems, crowd dynamics, swarming, opinion formation, just to name a few) are often described by systems of stochastic differential equations (SDEs) and partial differential

equations (PDEs). It is often analytically impossible or computationally prohibitively expensive to deal with the full models due to their high dimensionality (degrees of freedom, number of involved parameters, etc.). It is thus of great importance to approximate such large and complex systems by simpler and lower dimensional ones, while still preserving the essential information from the original model. This procedure is referred to as model reduction or coarse-graining in the literature.

In this talk, Associate Professor Hong Duong will present methods for qualitative and quantitative coarse-graining of several SDEs and PDEs, in the presence or absence of a scale-separation.

Speaker bio: Hong Duong received his Ph.D. in mathematics (Cumlaude) in September 2014 from the ITN Marie-Curie Ph.D. Fellow Programme jointly between University of Bath (UK) and Eindhoven University of Technology (the Netherlands). From October 2014 to September 2017, he was a research fellow at Mathematics Institute, University of Warwick (UK). From October 2017 to July 2018, he held a prestigious Chapman Fellow at Department of Mathematics, Imperial College London (UK). He moved to the University of Birmingham, becoming an assistant professor from July 2018 to July 2022 and an associate professor as of August 2022.

Duong’s research interests span a wide range of topics in the intersections of analysis and applied probability, including partial differential equations, interacting particle systems, non-equilibrium thermodynamics, and evolutionary game theory. Most of his research is inspired from applications in statistical physics and biological/social/material sciences. His research has been supported by the ITN Fronts and Interfaces in Science and Technology (EU), the NWO (Netherlands), the London Mathematical Society (UK) and the EPSRC (UK).