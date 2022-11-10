Celebrating 25 years of Baskin Engineering

Description: Reflecting on our history, building for our future: Join us for a special evening as we celebrate the remarkable impact of a school of engineering born in the age of the internet.

Following a reception in the Rotunda, Chancellor Cynthia Larive and Baskin Engineering Dean Alexander Wolf will be in conversation with Genomics Institute Scientific Director David Haussler, Computational Media Professor Sri Kurniawan, and other friends of Baskin Engineering as they reflect on milestones, breakthroughs, and aspirations.

From building the foundational technology fueling artificial intelligence today to completing the sequencing of a human genome and pushing the frontiers in areas such as computer game design, autonomous vehicles, agricultural technology, and cybersecurity, Baskin Engineering is a driving force in global innovation. Join the conversation.

Coffee and dessert will be served following the program.

Register for the in-person event : https://secure.ucsc.edu/s/1069/bp18/interior.aspx?sid=1069&gid=1001&pgid=4396&cid=9601