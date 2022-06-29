Local cycling competition makes a return to UC Santa Cruz

Baskin Engineering Communications

The Baskin School of Engineering at UC Santa Cruz will host the start and finish lines for the 2022 Santa Cruz Mountains Challenge on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The cycling competition, which began 22 years ago, returns after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Hundreds of cyclists are registered for a full day of riding throughout Santa Cruz County. Riders can choose from four different routes, ranging from a 45 mile ride with 2,900 feet in elevation gain to a 125 mile ride with 11,990 feet in elevation gain.

The challenge, staffed by club members and other volunteers, funnels proceeds into grants to local nonprofits that support cycling and health. Many UC Santa Cruz community members participate or support the event.

UCSC students, staff, and faculty traveling across campus on Saturday, July 23, should prepare for possible road closures and traffic delays. For detailed map routes, registration links, and more information about the 2022 Santa Cruz Mountains Challenge, please visit santacruzmountainschallenge.com.