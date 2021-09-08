Engineer Leila Parsa honored by Japan’s Nagamori Foundation

stephens@ucsc.edu (Tim Stephens)

Leila Parsa, professor of electrical and computer engineering in the Baskin School of Engineering at UC Santa Cruz, has received the prestigious Nagamori Award given by Japan’s Nagamori Foundation to commend those who have made innovative technological developments.

Parsa was recognized for “multi-phase permanent magnet motors, design, analysis, and control” in an awards ceremony on Sunday, September 5.

A fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Parsa has received several awards for her work, including the 2009 Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Award and the 2007 IEEE Industry Applications Society Outstanding Young Member Award. Her research interests are in design and control of electric machines, drives, and power electronic converters, and she has published over 130 papers in these areas.

Parsa earned her Ph.D. in electrical engineering at Texas A&M University. She joined the UCSC faculty in 2017.