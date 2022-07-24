Help ‘Stuff the Bus’ and get students ready for school

sgmessic@ucsc.edu (Sandra Messick)

With the new school year just around the corner, the United Way of Santa Cruz County and Santa Cruz Office of Education are looking for volunteers to help Stuff the Bus. Come and help fill new backpacks with school supplies for K-12 students.

According to the County Office of Education, close to 4,000 K-12 students in the county are experiencing homelessness or extreme hardship. The goal is to fill the backpacks with essential school supplies so students will be equipped for learning.

UC Santa Cruz is a co-sponsor of the campaign. It’s a great event for the whole family and a way to meet other community members. There are two shifts, 9 am - noon and 12:30 - 2:00 pm. You can also sign up for an hour if that fits your schedule better.

When: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Volunteer shifts: 9 am - Noon and 12:30 - 2:00 pm

Register to volunteer through this link

Where: Kaiser Permanente Arena, 140 Front St., Santa Cruz

Don’t forget to wear your UC Santa Cruz attire and shine your Slug pride.