Karen Miga to speak with former president and other visionaries at the Clinton Global Initiative Meeting

rmiyatsu@ucsc.edu (Rose Miyatsu)

Earlier this year, UC Santa Cruz Assistant Professor of Biomolecular Engineering and Associate Director of the Genomics Institute Karen Miga co-led a team to fully sequence a human genome, an accomplishment that earned her a spot on the 2022 TIME 100 list of most influential people. Now, Miga’s leadership is being recognized again as she takes the stage among global visionaries and leaders at the Clinton Foundation’s Clinton Global Initiative 2022 Meeting.

On Tuesday, September 20 at 1:30 PST, Miga will participate in the conference’s closing plenary session, “Taking Action Together.” Joining her on stage will be Former President Bill Clinton, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Clinton Foundation Vice Chair Chelsea Clinton, actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, BlocPower CEO Donnel Baird, Dolores Huerta Foundation President Dolores Huerta, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus, and U2 lead singer Bono.

The meeting, which spans two days, will focus on climate change, inclusive economic growth, health equity, the refugee crisis, and more. The plenary session Miga will participate in will focus on opportunities for collective action to address the global challenges.

This event will be the first Clinton Global Initiative meeting since 2016, and it will convene alongside the United Nations General Assembly.

The live audience event takes place in New York and features more than 1,000 attendees, including former and current political leaders, philanthropists, and other influencers. There will be a livestream on the conference’s website for anyone who wishes to attend virtually.