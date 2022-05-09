Submissions open for 2022 CITRIS UC Santa Cruz Campus Seed Funding Program

publicaffairs@ucsc.edu (Public Affairs)

CITRIS and the Banatao Institute at UC Santa Cruz invites all UCSC principal investigators to apply for project support through its Campus Seed Funding program. For 2022, the program will fund multidisciplinary projects focused on climate resilience. This includes the innovative use of existing technology, the development of new technology, or examinations of the impacts of specific technologies and applications related to climate resilience. Projects should address solutions to significant social challenges in this area.

Unique to our campus, the UC Santa Cruz Campus Seed Funding program, which is separate from the broader CITRIS Core Seed Funding initiative, focuses on strengthening interdisciplinary connections on the Santa Cruz campus and requires project teams to include at least two principal investigators from different UC Santa Cruz divisions. The program will fund early-stage research that furthers the CITRIS and the Banatao Institute mission and exhibits strong promise of securing external funding.

Climate resilience proposals may address projects utilizing technology or examining its uses and effects in, but not limited to, the following areas of research:

Disaster monitoring, mitigation, and recovery - including wildfires, impacts of sea level rise, drought, and temperature increase;

Greenhouse gas reduction;

Renewable energy;

Water supply and usage;

Agriculture and food supply;

Conservation and wildlife;

Coastal science; and

Societal impacts of climate change.

The submission deadline is July 20, 2022.

View the RFP at citris.sites.ucsc.edu/ucsc-campus-seed-funding/

Applications can be submitted at citris.smapply.org/prog/ 2021_citris_ucsc_campus_seed_funding_-_drone_research

Two campus information sessions will be held via Zoom for all interested parties:

For more information, contact Michael Matkin, executive director of CITRIS and the Banatao Institute at UC Santa Cruz, at mmatkin@ucsc.edu.

CITRIS and the Banatao Institute create information technology solutions for society’s most pressing challenges. Established in 2001, the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS) leverages the interdisciplinary research strengths of four UC campuses—Santa Cruz, Berkeley, Davis, and Merced—to advance UC’s mission and the innovative spirit of California. The institute was created to shorten the pipeline between world-class laboratory research and the development of cutting-edge applications, platforms, companies, and even new industries.