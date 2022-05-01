Summer Session Invites Students to Stay for Summer

pioadm5@ucsc.edu (Public Affairs)

UC Santa Cruz Summer Session enrollment is underway and for the first time since 2019, students can choose to stay on campus for in-person classes, or the option remains to study online from anywhere. Courses range from Music of the Beatles to the Start-up Entrepreneurship Academy, and hundreds more students need.

“For students who just experienced their first year on campus and aren’t ready to leave, they can stay for summer in on-campus housing or commute to in-person classes,” said Monica Parikh, director of Summer Session. “Or we still have hundreds of degree requirements online/remote. Wherever they plan to be this summer, we’ll meet them there.”

Over the summer anyone can take classes at UC Santa Cruz. We welcome visitors from other UC campuses, other colleges, high schools, and community members.

Extended again this year, UCSC staff and faculty get half off tuition to encourage professional and personal development.

With most taught in an accelerated five weeks, classes allow ample time to make degree progress and work and have fun this summer.

Information on Summer Session and course offerings is at summer.ucsc.edu.

Session dates: