New awards launched for applied mathematics students

By: Melissa Weckerle

The Applied Mathematics Department at the UC Santa Cruz Baskin School of Engineering has established three new awards to support students pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, and doctor’s degrees in applied mathematics. The three awards fall under the categories of travel, research, and teaching.

The Travel Award provides a stipend to support undergraduate and graduate students whose abstract, paper, or poster has been accepted to a scientific or engineering conference. Students selected to receive this award will be given a maximum of $800 to be used for conference travel expenses. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Students must be a primary author on the submitted manuscript to be considered for this award. Apply now.

The Research Award recognizes outstanding student research in applied mathematics. Students will be evaluated on the quality of their CV and research statement, their research productivity, and academic standing. Students must have at least one paper published in order to be considered for this award. The Research Award will be distributed to multiple students on an annual basis for a maximum of $500 per student. In addition to receiving a monetary award, students will have the opportunity to showcase their research and receive feedback from faculty to maximize their research success. Apply now.

The Teaching Award recognizes exceptional student teaching assistants (TA) and graduate student instructors (GSI). Applied mathematics faculty must submit a nomination for a student to be considered for this award. Students have to be in good academic standing and be a GSI or TA in the quarter they are nominated. Awards will be distributed on a quarterly basis, with a maximum prize of $200 given per student. In addition to receiving a $200 cash prize, award recipients will be given the opportunity to showcase their teaching skills and receive feedback from faculty to maximize their teaching success. Nominate a student now.



Students with no previous awards will be prioritized for funding, and applications from underrepresented students are highly encouraged. For additional details regarding these three awards, please visit the Applied Mathematics Student Awards website.