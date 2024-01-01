Home » Home

Home

Baskin Engineering student

Be bold

Inspiring engineers to elevate the world through bold and socially responsible innovation

Join Us

Baskin Engineering student

Electrical and computer engineering researcher

Be boundless

Inspiring engineers to elevate the world through bold and socially responsible innovation

Join Us

Electrical and computer engineering researcher

Baskin Engineering students walking in the courtyard

Be a Baskin Engineer

Inspiring engineers to elevate the world through bold and socially responsible innovation

Join Us

Baskin Engineering students walking in the courtyard

Overview

A campus of exceptional beauty in coastal Santa Cruz is home to a community of people who are problem solvers by nature: Baskin Engineers.

Founded in 1997 alongside the expanding internet, our school is uniquely positioned to address the challenges of the modern world. At the Baskin School of Engineering, faculty and students collaborate to create technology with a positive impact on society, in the dynamic atmosphere of a top-tier research university.

Social Media

SlugLoop team during CruzHacks 2023

Follow us on

YouTube
Instagram
Facebook
X /Twitter
LinkedIn

Recent News

Bioluminescent algae visible in coastal surf with Shedding light on disease with bioluminescence text overlaid

See All News

Upcoming Events

Two smiling students in regalia at graduation

Baskin Engineering Commencement, 2024

See All Events

Welcome to Baskin Engineering

An exciting academic life awaits you

Join a vibrant community of students, faculty, and researchers committed to building a better future. With a focus on socially responsible innovation in areas such as health engineering, climate and sustainability, machine learning, artificial intelligence, games, and human computer interaction, there are endless possibilities to make a positive impact. We can’t wait to see what you will accomplish here.

Inclusion at Baskin Engineering

Diversity and Inclusion Group

UC Santa Cruz and Baskin Engineering are committed to creating educational equity that will lead to real, transformative change. We are one of only two institutions in the nation that holds the honor of being a Hispanic Serving Institution, an Asian American Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution, and member of the Association of American Universities.

Read More

Genomics for everyone

UCSC researchers release the first human ‘pangenome,’ better representing our genetic diversity and setting the stage for new discoveries.

Read More

The Silicon Valley Campus
A multi-disciplinary teaching and research hub

Learn More