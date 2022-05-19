Baskin Engineering 2021–22 Dean’s and Chancellor’s Awards granted to outstanding research projects

The 2021–22 Dean's awardees will be honored at an in-person celebratory reception, scheduled for June 1.

Melissa Weckerle

The UC Santa Cruz Dean’s and Chancellor’s Awards recognize exceptional achievement in research and innovation. Each year, Dean’s Awards are granted to 50 notable undergraduate research projects, 10 from each of the five academic divisions. The three most outstanding submissions from each division also receive a Chancellor’s Award, which includes a $500 prize in addition to the $100 prize given to all Dean’s awardees.

Award recipients are determined by a committee of faculty in the division, and are based on the quality, innovation, and creativity of students’ senior capstone or research projects.

2021–22 Baskin School of Engineering Dean’s Award recipients:

2021–22 Baskin School of Engineering Chancellor’s Award recipients:

Hardware acceleration for multi-scalar multiplication in zero-knowledge proofs Connor Curran Masterson

Labelled control improvisation Eric Elijah Vin

Progenie: Programmable gene disruption in pathogenic bacteria [iGEM 2021 competition project] Torrey Delphine Brownell Franklin Zheng Tobin Lior Berger-Cahn Denise Rosalinda Calderon Yi-Chi Chu Rose M Delvillar Alfonso Cazarez Gamino Tarabryn Shepherd Grismer Emily Marie Hallamasek Julia Andrianna Howard Stephen Jen-Der Hwang Tanya Elise Ivanov Rhea Rajesh Kamath David James Kelaita Natasha Amy Liu Nabil Mohammed



An award reception for the Baskin School of Engineering recipients will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 3–5 p.m. at the Baskin Engineering 2 Lanai.