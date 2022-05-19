Baskin Engineering 2021–22 Dean’s and Chancellor’s Awards granted to outstanding research projects

Congratulations to our Baskin Engineering Dean's awardees

The 2021–22 Dean's awardees will be honored at an in-person celebratory reception, scheduled for June 1. 

Melissa Weckerle

The UC Santa Cruz Dean’s and Chancellor’s Awards recognize exceptional achievement in research and innovation. Each year, Dean’s Awards are granted to 50 notable undergraduate research projects, 10 from each of the five academic divisions. The three most outstanding submissions from each division also receive a Chancellor’s Award, which includes a $500 prize in addition to the $100 prize given to all Dean’s awardees. 

Award recipients are determined by a committee of faculty in the division, and are based on the quality, innovation, and creativity of students’ senior capstone or research projects.

An award reception for the Baskin School of Engineering recipients will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 3–5 p.m. at the Baskin Engineering 2 Lanai. 