Baskin Engineering 2021–22 Dean’s and Chancellor’s Awards granted to outstanding research projects

The 2021–22 Dean's awardees will be honored at an in-person celebratory reception, scheduled for June 1.
The UC Santa Cruz Dean’s and Chancellor’s Awards recognize exceptional achievement in research and innovation. Each year, Dean’s Awards are granted to 50 notable undergraduate research projects, 10 from each of the five academic divisions. The three most outstanding submissions from each division also receive a Chancellor’s Award, which includes a $500 prize in addition to the $100 prize given to all Dean’s awardees.
Award recipients are determined by a committee of faculty in the division, and are based on the quality, innovation, and creativity of students’ senior capstone or research projects.
2021–22 Baskin School of Engineering Dean’s Award recipients:
- Bell Jar: A semi-automated registration and cell counting tool for mouse neurohistology analysis
- Alec Leon Ray Soronow
- CRISPy lettuce
- Meghan Marthenia Mathers
- Meghan Anne Burr
- Samuel Nicholas Magdaleno
- Aiden Michael Mcfadden
- Engineering embryonic stem cell fate using CRISPR activation
- Sayaka Kozuki
- Inferring non-additive multi-locus selection in introgressed populations using hidden Markov models
- Nicolas Maggiani Ayala
- Organoid-ion pump integration
- Elana M Muzzy
- Quantum circuit superoptimization
- Alan Arthur Brilliant
- Towards a gaze-based immersive virtual reality game for improving visual acuity with amblyopia
- Rohan Jhangiani
- Adrian Parrales
2021–22 Baskin School of Engineering Chancellor’s Award recipients:
- Hardware acceleration for multi-scalar multiplication in zero-knowledge proofs
- Connor Curran Masterson
- Labelled control improvisation
- Eric Elijah Vin
- Progenie: Programmable gene disruption in pathogenic bacteria [iGEM 2021 competition project]
- Torrey Delphine Brownell
- Franklin Zheng
- Tobin Lior Berger-Cahn
- Denise Rosalinda Calderon
- Yi-Chi Chu
- Rose M Delvillar
- Alfonso Cazarez Gamino
- Tarabryn Shepherd Grismer
- Emily Marie Hallamasek
- Julia Andrianna Howard
- Stephen Jen-Der Hwang
- Tanya Elise Ivanov
- Rhea Rajesh Kamath
- David James Kelaita
- Natasha Amy Liu
- Nabil Mohammed
An award reception for the Baskin School of Engineering recipients will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 3–5 p.m. at the Baskin Engineering 2 Lanai.