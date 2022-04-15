Baskin Engineering fosters student opportunities through corporate partnerships

Melissa Weckerle

The UC Santa Cruz Baskin School of Engineering’s commitment to its students' career success was evident this week, as nearly 500 students met with 13 companies during the April 13, 2022 Corporate Partners’ Student Job Fair.

With the return of in-person instruction, campus life is revitalized and UCSC students and industry partners alike are welcoming the opportunity for in-person networking.

Held in the Baskin Engineering Courtyard, representatives from 13 different companies tabled at the fair in search of students for summer internships and full-time career positions. Corporate partners included Cloud Brigade, databricks, Dell, Digital Dynamics, Forever Oceans, Fluxus, Intel, Keysight Technologies, Nooma Bio, Nutanix, Sk hynix, Tidal Scale, and Universal Audio.

These companies either support the research of Baskin Engineering faculty, were founded based on Baskin Engineering Intellectual Property, or participate in programs such as the Corporate Sponsored Senior Projects Program (CSSPP) and the Center for Research in Open Source Software (CROSS) Open Source Research Experience.

“The feedback during the event from the company representatives was overwhelmingly positive,” Senior Director of Corporate Development Frank Howley noted. “Ordinarily, we host this annual event in October. That fall event was so successful that our partners sought out a second opportunity to recruit our students. We delivered, and more than doubled the number of students attending.”

Student attendees were given a job fair guide that profiled company needs, including desired fields of study and year in program, and whether companies were hiring for internships, career opportunities, or both. This helped students target company representatives from the start, adding to the seamless event experience.

Campus organizations, including the Center for Research in Storage Systems (CRSS), the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department, the Career Center, and the student robotics club Slugbotics, were also on hand to recruit students for open research positions and internships.

Companies interested in partnering with Baskin Engineering for future recruiting events should contact Frank Howley at fhowley@ucsc.edu.