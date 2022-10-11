Baskin Engineering’s Diverse Voices speaker series returns for its fifth season

Baskin Engineering Communications

Diverse Voices, a Baskin School of Engineering speaker series promoting a new generation of engineers, returns this fall for its fifth season. Established in 2019 by the Baskin Engineering Inclusive Excellence Hub, the speaker series elevates diverse voices in engineering fields, builds community and inclusion, and encourages students from historically underserved populations to pursue STEM careers.

Tuesday, October 18, In-Person: “Racism-20: Disruption in engineering education’s culture,” featuring Brooke Coley

Brooke Coley is a bioengineer and social justice scholar, pushing the bounds of traditionally heteronormative engineering environments through transdisciplinary approaches. Intrigued by the intersections of engineering education, mental health, and social justice, Coley's primary research focuses on virtual reality as a tool for developing empathetic and inclusive mindsets. She co-leads two NSF-funded studies addressing diversity in university-affiliated makerspaces and the impact on the identity formation of underrepresented undergraduate engineering students.

Coley is an assistant professor in engineering at the Polytechnic School of the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University, where she also pursued postdoctoral training. She previously served as the associate director for the Center for Diversity in Engineering at the University of Virginia and as an American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Science and Technology Policy Fellow, where she worked at the National Science Foundation (NSF). Coley holds a Ph.D. in bioengineering from the University of Pittsburgh and a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Maryland.

Tuesday, November 15, Virtual: “Unapologetically Ambitious,” featuring Shellye Archambeau

As an experienced CEO and board director, Shellye Archambeau has a track record of building brands, high performance teams, and organizations. She is the former CEO of MetricStream, a Silicon Valley-based governance, risk, and compliance software company that enables corporations to improve their business operations through better risk management across the enterprise.

Archambeau built MetricStream into a global market leader with over 1200 employees serving customers around the world. Under her leadership, MetricStream was recognized for growth and innovation over the years and was named in the top 10 of the “Deloitte Technology Fast 50” and a global leader in Global Risk Consulting (GRC) by leading independent analyst firms for nine consecutive years. Archambeau currently serves on the boards of Verizon, Roper Technologies, and Okta. She is also a strategic advisor to Forbes Ignite and to the president of Arizona State University, and serves on the boards of two national nonprofits, Catalyst and Braven. She is the author of Unapologetically Ambitious: Take Risks, Break Barriers, and Create Success on Your Own Terms.

All UC Santa Cruz students and community members are welcome to attend Diverse Voices. Both talks will begin at 5 p.m. To register for the individual events, please visit the Diverse Voices 2022–23 website.

This event is co-sponsored by the Baskin School of Engineering, Baskin Engineering’s Inclusive Excellence Hub, and SK Hynix.