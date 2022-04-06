The Baskin Engineering Diverse Voices series returns this spring for its fourth season

By: Melissa Weckerle

The popular and inspiring Diverse Voices event series returns this spring for its fourth season. The professional speaker series, hosted by the UC Santa Cruz Baskin School of Engineering, was founded in 2019 to help elevate diverse voices in industry, build community and inclusion in tech, and encourage more students from underrepresented communities to get involved in STEM education and careers.

The Diverse Voices 2022 lineup is as follows:

Wednesday, April 20: “Lifting Latinx & Women in Tech: The Importance of Confidence and Work-life Balance,” featuring Alexandra Navarro

Navarro is a Latinx thought leader and chief of staff at Paystand, a software company that automates B2B payments. Before Paystand, she was chief of staff and an executive board member for the nonprofit organization Latinas in Tech. She has also spent time working with Digital NEST, where she collaborated on efforts to grow Digital NEST’s organizational revenue from $500K to $7M and triple the number of communities served over a four year period.

Wednesday, May 18: “Navigating an Age-diverse Workplace as a Junior Woman in Tech,” featuring Anika Narayanan

Narayanan is a project and product manager for the Amazon Alexa Team in Seattle. In her role, she leads design and engineering initiatives to create increasingly personalized, customized, and adaptive voice user-interface experiences. Prior to joining Amazon, she interned for Disney as an AI character graduate research associate before transitioning to a full time role as conversation designer with the Disney Imagineering team.

Both talks will begin at 5 p.m. and will be held over Zoom. To register for the individual events, please visit the Diverse Voices 2022 website.

This event is co-sponsored by the Baskin School of Engineering, Baskin Engineering's Inclusive Excellence Hub, and SK Hynix.