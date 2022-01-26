Cormac Flanagan wins 10-year most-influential paper award

By: Melissa Weckerle

Cormac Flanagan, professor of computer science and engineering at the Baskin School of Engineering, has received the Principles of Programming Languages (POPL) 2022 Most-Influential Paper Award. This award, presented annually by the Association for Computing Machinery Special Interest Group on Programming Languages (ACM SIGPLAN), is given to the authors of a paper that was written and presented at a POPL Conference 10 years prior. Each year, judges select a winner based on the influence that particular paper has had in the field over the past decade.



Flanagan’s winning paper “Multiple Facets for Dynamic Information Flow” was written in 2012 with Thomas Austin, then a Ph.D. student. Austin is now an assistant professor of computer science at San Jose State University. Flanagan and Austin's paper addresses the security challenges of Javascript's web applications through the implementation of information flow controls in the web browser Firefox. Their innovations facilitate the preservation of data confidentiality and integrity in open source web applications.



A fellow of ACM, Flanagan has received several awards for his work, including the IEEE Computer Security Foundations Symposium Distinguished Paper Award (2020), ACM SIGPLAN Programming Language Design and Implementation (PLDI) Most-Influential Paper Award (2019), and the UCSC Excellence in Teaching Award (2015). His research areas span the fields of programming languages, computer security, verification, and dynamic and static program analysis.



Flanagan earned his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in computer science from Rice University and joined the UCSC faculty in 2003.