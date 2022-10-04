DOE grant funds master’s traineeship program in integrated circuit design

Melissa Weckerle

UC Santa Cruz has received a five-year, $500K subaward from Stanford University to carry out a Department of Energy (DOE)-funded high energy physics-based master’s student traineeship program. The program is a partnership between UCSC, Stanford, and UC Davis.

Known as the Integrated Circuit (IC) Design Traineeship Program with Applications in High Energy Physics (HEP), this traineeship is directed towards master’s students who are enrolled in engineering or physics programs at Stanford, UCSC, or UC Davis and are interested in HEP-related integrated circuit design research. Integrated circuits are small semiconductor-based devices that form the building blocks of most electrical devices and equipment.

Master’s students accepted into this two-year, highly selective program will be introduced to the HEP design community and address design challenges the field currently faces through innovative research projects and summer training at a DOE national laboratory. Additionally, the students receive a monthly stipend and supplemental financial support to help cover university tuition fees.

First-year students enrolled full time in physics, applied or engineering physics, electrical engineering, or systems engineering master’s degree programs with an interest in IC design are encouraged to apply. Applicants must have U.S. citizenship or legal permanent resident status. The 2022 application deadline is October 24. Visit this page for more information.

The program begins during winter quarter and completes during spring quarter the following academic year. One student from UCSC will be selected each year, with the final student being selected in fall 2025. Shiva Abbaszadeh, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the Baskin School of Engineering and faculty member of the Santa Cruz Institute for Particle Physics, is the UCSC lead principal investigator. For any UCSC applicant questions, please contact Professor Abbaszadeh at sabbasza@ucsc.edu.