The UC Santa Cruz International Summer Research Program returns for its second year

Melissa Weckerle

The Baskin School of Engineering at UC Santa Cruz will welcome international students later this month for the second offering of the International Summer Research Program (ISRP). The ISRP adds to UCSC’s efforts to build and strengthen worldwide partnerships and prepare students for working on international teams to tackle global issues.

The program, offered by the UC Santa Cruz Division of Global Engagement, first launched last summer to provide students from partner universities abroad an opportunity to engage in a summer research internship under the guidance of a UCSC faculty mentor. The Baskin School of Engineering was the first unit on campus to participate.

“In order to recruit the best faculty and students to do the best possible work, we need to be a destination for top talent, and through the ISRP, we can broaden our visibility internationally and expose summer cadres of interns to our vibrant and beautiful campus community,” said Alexander Wolf, dean of Baskin Engineering.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the summer 2021 program was entirely remote. A total of 19 undergraduate students from four international institutions participated, including Amrita University (India), IIT Kanpur (India), KAIST (Korea), and the Universidad de Los Andes (Columbia).

This summer, the program will be held in person over an eight-week period. The 2022 engineering research projects will be led by 11 faculty members from four Baskin Engineering departments—biomolecular engineering, computational media, computer science and engineering, and electrical and computer engineering. Some of the topics of this summer’s engineering internship opportunities offered include game data science and analytics, security of autonomous vehicles, NLP deep learning, and information theory.

This year, there are additional internships being offered that span subjects outside of the school of engineering, including economics; environmental studies; chemistry and biochemistry; and molecular, cell, and developmental biology. Additionally, several of this summer’s opportunities are available to both undergraduate and graduate-level students.

The faculty members who will be participating in the program will select the interns that they will be working with. In order to qualify for the program, students must be in good academic standing in their university degree programs. The 2022 summer program will begin on Tuesday, June 21 and will end on Friday, August 12. For more information about the ISRP, visit the UCSC Global Engagement website.